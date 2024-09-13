Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 38 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 27,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,348.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,380.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,280.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,266.51.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,073 shares of company stock valued at $34,795,388. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,425.00 to $1,483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,438.24.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

