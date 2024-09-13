Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 543 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSCI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.79.

Shares of MSCI opened at $559.93 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $541.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

