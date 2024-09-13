Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 132.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $512,838.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 5.2 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $265.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.94. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $279.69. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.37. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

