Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 97 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.04. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.72. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.