Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,143.4% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 173,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,218,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth approximately $550,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at $12,503,914.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.55, for a total transaction of $4,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,239,007.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,391 shares of company stock worth $8,076,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $339.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $359.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.60. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Further Reading

