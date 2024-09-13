Coro Energy (LON:CORO) Trading Down 45.4%

Coro Energy plc (LON:CORO – Get Free Report) shares were down 45.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Approximately 274,009,438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,488% from the average daily volume of 17,258,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.13 ($0.00).

Coro Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,108.94.

About Coro Energy

Coro Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in South East Asia. Its asset portfolio is situated in the west Natuna basin, offshore Indonesia. Coro Energy plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Leeds, the United Kingdom.

