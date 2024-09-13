Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.50.
Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.2 %
Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright
In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.
Curtiss-Wright Company Profile
Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.
