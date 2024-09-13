CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Short Interest Up 1,950.0% in August

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 1,950.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

CV Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CVHL opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. CV has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

