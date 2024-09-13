Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 3,310 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.53.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS opened at $73.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

