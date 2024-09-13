Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 14,166 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 125.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Repligen during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 206.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $141.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

In related news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,328,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

