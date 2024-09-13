Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,699 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DDOG. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at $42,517,854.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 347,684 shares in the company, valued at $38,822,395.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 200,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $26,332,092.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,517,854.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,741 shares of company stock valued at $67,517,521 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Trading Up 0.1 %

DDOG stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 342.59, a P/E/G ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.