Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Performance

DG stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.67 and a 200-day moving average of $132.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,284.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

