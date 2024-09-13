Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Dover by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,750 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dover by 14.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dover by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 226,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $175,275,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 281,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,330,000 after buying an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $186.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $192.31.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. Dover had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.63.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $801,305.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,883 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

