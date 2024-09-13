Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,718 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 60,313 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $1,942,000. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,047,857.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

