Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,471 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 592,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after purchasing an additional 71,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in ANSYS by 20.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 499,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total value of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $319.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $317.00 and its 200-day moving average is $325.88.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

