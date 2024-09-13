Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $4.67 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 62,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,672,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CRH Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of CRH stock opened at $86.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $51.59 and a 12-month high of $91.02.
CRH Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. CRH’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.70.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.
