Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 30,033 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,800,000 after purchasing an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Vistra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 470.0% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,519,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,570,000 after purchasing an additional 363,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $80.47 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $31.16 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

