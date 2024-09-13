Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 8,497 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,830 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 897,805 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after buying an additional 26,097 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 64,339 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter worth about $450,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 10.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 394,773 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice raised shares of Halliburton to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $28.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

