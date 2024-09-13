Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $4,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 75,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,178,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 132,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $23.47.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is presently 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KVUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.