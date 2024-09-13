Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 43,346 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDS opened at $439.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $417.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total transaction of $1,249,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.59, for a total value of $1,249,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,259.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

