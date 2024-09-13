Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 20,569 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.4% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

NYSE DHI opened at $188.76 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $193.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.43.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

