Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BR stock opened at $210.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.11, for a total value of $5,227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,963,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock worth $28,112,824 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

