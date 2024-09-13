Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Singular Research also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

DAKT opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71. Daktronics has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $570.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $215.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daktronics will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Daktronics news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 15,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,351,946.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,811 shares of company stock worth $692,532 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 31.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

