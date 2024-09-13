Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $32.67 and a one year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,337.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

