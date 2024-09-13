Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.90

Shares of Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.90 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165.50 ($2.16), with a volume of 21291396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.40 ($2.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 202 ($2.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5,323.33, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 132.45.

Deliveroo plc, a holding company, operates an online food delivery platform in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The company connects local consumers, shops, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

