Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $83.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.