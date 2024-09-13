Donald E. Bobo, Jr. Sells 5,000 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of EW opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

