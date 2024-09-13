Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,286,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,466,000 after purchasing an additional 70,730 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,657,000 after buying an additional 113,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.49. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NGG. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

