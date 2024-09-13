Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 83.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 383,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,313 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Stolper Co purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $2,075,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.0 %

ADM opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 3,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $224,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,348 shares of company stock worth $13,296,833 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

