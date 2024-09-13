Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.
CHTR opened at $339.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.17. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $236.08 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
