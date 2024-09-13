Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Trium Capital LLP raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trium Capital LLP now owns 9,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $208.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

