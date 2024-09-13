Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $37.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.