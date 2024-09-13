DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,279,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 178,488 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,704,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,687,000 after purchasing an additional 252,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,292 shares of company stock worth $104,835 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

