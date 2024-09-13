Douglas Antony Guzman Sells 10,270 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.20, for a total transaction of C$1,706,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at C$4,155.

Douglas Antony Guzman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 15,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$2,475,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Douglas Antony Guzman sold 10,000 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.60, for a total value of C$1,646,000.00.

Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$168.38 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$107.92 and a 1 year high of C$168.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$237.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$154.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$144.57.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Free Report ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.27 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$163.38.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

