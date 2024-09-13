DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after purchasing an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 781,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 728,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $124.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

