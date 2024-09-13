Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 155,552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,566,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,013,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.92.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $118.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.