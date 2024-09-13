DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after buying an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after buying an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,995,000 after buying an additional 156,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after buying an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DD opened at $80.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

