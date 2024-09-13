DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,808 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 38,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $80.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.