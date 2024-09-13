Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Trading Down 9.3%

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.50 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32). Approximately 47,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 173,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £32.88 million, a PE ratio of -833.33, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ebiquity plc provides media consultancy and investment analysis services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Continental Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

