Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,240 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 494 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,909 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,246,860.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,638 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $144.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.47 and a 12-month high of $153.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Citigroup downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

