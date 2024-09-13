Elias Mulamoottil Sells 9,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total transaction of C$1,733,651.10.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on CIG
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Colliers International Group
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.