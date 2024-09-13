Elias Mulamoottil Sells 9,000 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Elias Mulamoottil sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$192.63, for a total transaction of C$1,733,651.10.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.89 and a 12 month high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

