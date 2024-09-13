Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Enviri worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enviri by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enviri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $767.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. Enviri Co. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Enviri had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Enviri Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

