Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 1,740.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,218,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equifax by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,514,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,051,000 after buying an additional 633,887 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,794,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Equifax by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,045,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,757,425,000 after acquiring an additional 342,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $297.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.97. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $308.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.69.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

