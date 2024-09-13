Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,571 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,846,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,495 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,519,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after buying an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.94. The company has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

