Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $982,500.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Darren Simmons sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $982,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 190,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,567.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Everi Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.15.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Everi had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 17.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,546,000 after purchasing an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Everi by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 66,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Everi by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVRI shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Saturday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

