Evernest Financial Advisors LLC Sells 913 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the fourth quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.00. The company has a market cap of $396.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

