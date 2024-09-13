Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 2,176.5% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 2,176.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Evoke Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.19 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK
Evoke Pharma Company Profile
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.