Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Up 2,176.5% in August

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 2,176.5% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $4.19 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.21). Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVOK

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.