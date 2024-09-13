Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,216 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Evolus worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evolus by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 17,442 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Evolus by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Evolus alerts:

Insider Activity at Evolus

In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Tomoko Yamagishi-Dressler sold 5,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $89,251.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 3,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $49,074.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Stock Performance

Shares of EOLS opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. Evolus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $66.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.06 million. Analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EOLS

Evolus Profile

(Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.