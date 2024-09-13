Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Boosted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after purchasing an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,645,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,830,000 after acquiring an additional 156,201 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.88. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

