Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,813.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,813 ($49.86) and last traded at GBX 3,806 ($49.77), with a volume of 4411776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,756 ($49.12).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($55.71) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.80).

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,793.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,601.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,520.72.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

