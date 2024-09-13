Experian (LON:EXPN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,813.00

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,813 ($49.86) and last traded at GBX 3,806 ($49.77), with a volume of 4411776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,756 ($49.12).
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,260 ($55.71) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,502.50 ($45.80).
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
